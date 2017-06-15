...

Jacobovitz doesn't think it's a coincidence that, last week, a friend of the president said Trump was considering firing Mueller. (A consideration the White House didn't deny: They later said Trump has "no intention" of firing Mueller.)

A few days later, sources with knowledge of the closed-door special counsel investigation leaked to The Post that Trump himself is under investigation. That's a shocking development.

But making the scope public is like a buffer for Mueller's job security -- and it could act as a buffer to try to save the president from himself.

"Now it's clear that he's being investigated, it makes it even more difficult to fire Mueller," Jacobovitz said, "because it looks like he's trying to terminate an investigation against himself. ... It would be political suicide."