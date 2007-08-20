2017-06-16 — independent.co.uk

``The British Government has still not sent papers outlining its opening position for Brexit talks to the European Union, despite negotiations beginning on Monday. EU sources told The Independent Brussels had sent its "positioning papers" to London four days ago and while similar documents were expected in return, nothing has arrived as Theresa May's administration struggles to get on its feet.''

