``Tsakalotos said one big benefit from the deal Thursday was that future debt repayments could be linked to Greece's growth. In essence, that could mean payments could be postponed in the event of an adverse shock... As well as securing 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in bailout funds, which will help Greece meet a big summer repayment, Tsakalotos won a promise on future measures to ease the country's debt burden and possible IMF financial involvement in the coming year.''