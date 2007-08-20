|
The purchase price knocks the net cash balance down to virtually zero. This doesn't even account for Whole Foods trading above the offer price with expectations that a bidding war might ensue causing Barclays to place a $48 price target on the stock.
For Amazon, another billion in cash doesn't really alter the equation for owning the organic food retailer. What it does though is highlight the vast differences between the retail giant and tech giants that are so commonly lumped into the same investment discussions.
