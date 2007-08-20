The easing pressure will allow banks including Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc., which struggled with the tests in early years, to put about $30 billion more cash in shareholders' pockets, according to analysts' estimates.

...

Wells Fargo & Co. is the wild card, the one U.S. bank that might fail the qualitative section, analysts at Morgan Stanley and UBS said in reports this month. The Fed could find the bank's control mechanisms insufficient in light of revelations last year that employees may have opened millions of accounts without customer authorization