2017-06-19 — nakedcapitalism.com
Furthermore, before any changes can take affect, both the Treasury and Commerce Departments must commence rule-making procedures within 30 days after last week's announcement. Policy changes won't take effect until these regulations are finalized, a process even the White House estimates may take several months. So until that process is completed, the exact impact of mooted policy changes will remain unclear....
I'm going to go out on a limb here. And I suggest that at least with respect to this policy, Trump's proving himself adept at hammering rhetoric that promises one thing-- particularly to a set of supporters-- while the actual policy changes he announces, let alone ultimately manages to implement-- whether or not we believe in them-- don't amount to all that much. Does that sound familiar?
