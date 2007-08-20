|
San Francisco and tech driven housing mania: The median home in San Francisco reaches a new high of $1.5M
2017-06-20 — doctorhousingbubble.com
``Home prices are up nearly $300,000 in one year simply because San Francisco is going through a housing mania. Tech valuations are off the charts and there seems to be this belief that prices will never come down. The consensus seems to think that buying real estate at any given point is a smart move. They simply cannot foresee a correction in the cards. ''
