"We tried to issue subpoenas. We tried to hold people in contempt and the Obama administration said `no,' and the Trump administration came in and did zero," Chaffetz said. "Nothing. Nothing changed."

This is a pretty damning indictment for the "lock her up!" crowd -- these scandals should be easy targets and low-hanging fruit for the Trump admin to fulfill promises to "drain the swamp" and to get some easy wins; we wonder, is it that the Trump admin. is too incompetent to follow through, or that there is really nothing to these scandals?