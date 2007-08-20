|
2017-06-21 — huffingtonpost.com
Chaffetz also said Republicans had been pushing Trump to fire IRS Commissioner John Koskinen over a scandal involving allegations that the agency targeted tea party groups for audits. That hasn't happened either.
"We tried to issue subpoenas. We tried to hold people in contempt and the Obama administration said `no,' and the Trump administration came in and did zero," Chaffetz said. "Nothing. Nothing changed."
This is a pretty damning indictment for the "lock her up!" crowd -- these scandals should be easy targets and low-hanging fruit for the Trump admin to fulfill promises to "drain the swamp" and to get some easy wins; we wonder, is it that the Trump admin. is too incompetent to follow through, or that there is really nothing to these scandals?
