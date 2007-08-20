2017-06-21 — dailyreckoning.com

``We asked this question one week after Trump was elected: "What does history predict for the Trump presidency?" The answer we furnished -- based on over a century of data -- was this: A 100% chance of recession within his first year.... Crunching 107 years worth of data [Raoul Pal], he showed the U.S. economy enters or is in a recession every time a two-term president vacates the throne.''

