With her authority so weakened, May will have to gauge whether she can get a deal from the EU that she can sell at home.

If she thinks she will fail to get a Brexit deal through parliament, some business leaders fear she will allow talks with the EU to collapse and take Britain out with no deal.

A disorderly Brexit could spook financial markets, tarnish London's reputation as one of the world's top two financial centers and sow chaos through the economies of Britain and the EU by dislocating trading relationships.