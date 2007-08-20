|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-06-23 — reuters.com
While both May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party now explicitly support leaving the club the United Kingdom joined in 1973, some of the Union's most powerful politicians have raised the possibility of Britain cancelling Brexit.
...
With her authority so weakened, May will have to gauge whether she can get a deal from the EU that she can sell at home.
If she thinks she will fail to get a Brexit deal through parliament, some business leaders fear she will allow talks with the EU to collapse and take Britain out with no deal.
A disorderly Brexit could spook financial markets, tarnish London's reputation as one of the world's top two financial centers and sow chaos through the economies of Britain and the EU by dislocating trading relationships.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.