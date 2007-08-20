|
|
2017-06-23 — housingwire.com
"Despite May's good news, new home sales still have a long way to go to reach historic norms," Trulia Chief Economist Ralph McLaughlin said. "When taking into account the U.S. population, new home sales are still about 69% of the long-run average."
...
"Ultimately this report is a disappointment for those looking to builders to meaningfully help solve the pressing supply issues in the market overall, especially for entry-level buyers," Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell said. "The median price of a new home sold in May was close to $350,000, by far the highest it's ever been and likely well beyond the budget of younger, first-time buyers that make up a sizable portion of the market right now."
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.