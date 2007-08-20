|
|
|
2017-06-23 — usnews.com
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the end of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday that proposals from British Prime Minister Theresa May on preserving the rights of EU citizens after Brexit were "not the breakthrough".
Speaking at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel said: "It was a good start but it was also not the breakthrough, to put it conservatively."
"It became clear during the discussion last night that we have a long path ahead of us. And the 27 (other EU countries), especially Germany and France, will be well prepared, we will not allow ourselves to be divided.
