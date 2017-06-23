2017-06-24 — cnn.com

``Some 800 households will be evacuated from five apartment towers Friday night in London, according to Councillor Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council. Residents will have to live elsewhere for four to six weeks while external cladding on the buildings is removed... The government said Thursday it is testing 600 high-rises across England, in the wake of the fire at Grenfell.''

