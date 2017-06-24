|
2017-06-25 — cnbc.com
"We've had more than eight years of a bull market. The Nasdaq is being driven by very few stocks," said Faber on Friday's "Trading Nation." That rally "is not a particularly healthy sign from a technical point of view, and valuations are very high," the investor added.
Faber is deeply concerned that wealth has flowed to big corporations and affluent people. He believes the imbalance could eventually disrupt the markets as we know it.
"Either people with money will be taxed heavily ... or we'll have a massive deflation in asset prices -- I repeat: massive," he warned. "Eventually the system will break."
