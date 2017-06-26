|
Income inequality has grown among euro zone countries since the global financial crisis and some measures also show divergence between the bloc's richer and poorer members, a source of tension for the 19-member currency bloc.
"Is this a seriously destabilizing factor that we should cope with?" Draghi said in a rare town-hall style meeting with university students in Lisbon. "Yes it is."
Defending the ECB's ultra easy monetary policy, Draghi said that super low rates create jobs, foster growth and benefit borrowers, ultimately easing inequality.
He also rejected calls to exit super easy monetary policy quickly, arguing that premature tightening would lead to a fresh recession and more inequality.
