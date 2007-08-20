2017-06-27 — project-syndicate.org

Macron's idea is to move beyond idle optimism by gaining German consent to turn the eurozone into a state-like entity -- a federation-lite. In exchange for making French labor markets more Germanic, as well as reining in France's budget deficit, Germany is being asked to agree in principle to a common budget, a common finance ministry, and a eurozone parliament to provide democratic legitimacy. ... [But] First, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Schäuble were not born yesterday. If Macron's people imagine a federation-lite as an entering wedge for full-blown political integration, so will Merkel, Schäuble, and the reinvigorated Free Democrats (who will most likely join a coalition government with Merkel's Christian Democrats after the September federal election). And they will politely but firmly reject the French overtures. Second, in the unlikely event that Germany gives federation-lite the go-ahead, any change to the functioning of the eurozone would, undoubtedly, devour large portions of the reformers' political capital. If it does not produce economic and social results that improve, rather than annul, the chances of a proper federation, as I suspect it will not, a political backlash could ensue, ending any prospect of a more substantial federation in the future. In that case, the euro's dismantling will become inevitable, will cost more, and will leave Europe in even greater shambles.