2017-06-27 — nytimes.com

``Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who controls the subway system, has vowed to take emergency action to improve the system after it became clear that its antiquated infrastructure was failing. The number of delays has soared this year, and many commuters complain that they can no longer be sure they will be able to get around the city reliably.''

