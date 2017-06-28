2017-06-28 — nytimes.com

``Several clear themes emerged [from interviewing Kentuckians]. Most people said they want everyone covered, and were appalled, as was Mr. Gorman, when they learned the Congressional Budget Office had estimated the Republican plan would leave 22 million more people uninsured over a 10-year period. They are happy that lawmakers are trying to fix Mr. Obama's health law -- rising premiums are a worry for many -- but fear that Republicans, in their haste, will make a bad situation worse.''

