2017-06-29

Gov. Cuomo announced a new $1 billion infusion of state funds to repair the broken Metropolitan Transportation Authority -- and bail out its beleaguered riders.

...

Cuomo said his newly appointed MTA Chairman Joe Lhota was given 30 days to completely reorganize the troubled mass transit agency.

"Starting with a blank sheet of paper ... design an organization that performs the function rather than the organization that exists today," the governor said.

