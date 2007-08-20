|
Gov. Cuomo announced a new $1 billion infusion of state funds to repair the broken Metropolitan Transportation Authority -- and bail out its beleaguered riders.
Cuomo said his newly appointed MTA Chairman Joe Lhota was given 30 days to completely reorganize the troubled mass transit agency.
"Starting with a blank sheet of paper ... design an organization that performs the function rather than the organization that exists today," the governor said.
