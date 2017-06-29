2017-06-30 — mishtalk.com

``The ad reads "Primary customer must have a FICO score below 620 and must finance through Chrysler Capital... I asked what happens if my credit score was above 620. As expected, I could not get that price. For someone with a credit score of 800 the price jumps to $13,485 [rather than $11,995].'' -- Wow, it's pretty sad when cars have blatantly switched to a "razor-and-blades" model, predicated on making most of the profit from subprime financing...