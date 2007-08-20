2017-06-30 — washingtonexaminer.com

``ONE CHINA, BUT ALSO ONE BIG ARMS DEAL FOR TAIWAN: President Trump may have backed off his questioning of America's "One China" policy, but his latest move to bolster Taiwan's military firepower has drawn a strong protest from Beijing, ahead of the president's meeting next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping at that G-20 summit. The Trump administration has formally notified Congress of a package of seven separate proposed defense sales for Taiwan, valued about $1.42 billion. Taiwan's defense ministry says the purchases, including upgrades to existing systems, will enhance air and sea combat capability and early warning defenses.'' -- This arms sale to Taiwan is pretty small-beer, as such sales usually go (note that there are no new craft or systems included). So this all looks pretty routine: Trump gets an opportunity to make a show of "supporting Taiwan" and thumbing his nose at China, and China gets an opportunity to "resist" Trump and American imperialism.