2017-06-30 — reuters.com

``Under U.S. President Donald Trump, the Labor Department has continued to fight a challenge to an Obama administration-era rule to raise the pay threshold for overtime eligibility. But it has not endorsed the former administration's move to nearly double that threshold, an increase strongly opposed by business groups.''

