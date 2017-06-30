|
Gov. Paul LePage said Friday that he won't sign a state budget package endorsed Thursday night by a special panel, ensuring a partial shutdown of state government at midnight.
The Republican governor's opposition to the budget deal would force Maine's first state government shutdown since 1991, which could stretch 10 days if LePage holds a budget bill for the full time the Constitution allows before he must act.
Under a shutdown, the state's roughly 12,000 employees will either work or stay home without pay, since no budget means Maine has no authority to pay workers.
