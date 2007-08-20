"Friday's ruling by the U.S. District Court takes the state's finances from horrific to catastrophic," Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, said in an emailed statement after the ruling.

As a result of the court decision, "payments to the state's pension funds; state payroll including legislator pay; General State Aid to schools and payments to local governments -- in some combination -- will likely have to be cut.

... without a budget that includes borrowing to pay down the bill backlog, Illinois by August will run out of money for key expenses for the first time since the stalemate began, according to Comptroller Mendoza. That means school funding, state payroll, and pension payments could be affected, she said. There won't be enough money for these mandated or court-ordered payments.

As noted above, Mendoza said that this won't jeopardize debt-service payments, however she probably should have added "for now." For now, Illinois hasn't missed any bond payments and state law requires it to make monthly deposits to its debt-service funds.