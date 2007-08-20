|
The preview of coming attractions is currently playing out in Illinois -- soon to be joined by Connecticut, California, Kentucky, and many other bankrupt states. Illinois is dead broke... The governor and the mayor of Chicago and everybody else nominally in charge have no idea what they're going to do about it. Think the federal government is going to just step in and save the day there? They'd have to bail out every other foundering state and that's just not going to happen, especially with that same federal government about to run out of cash money itself, with no resolution of the debt ceiling controversy that might allow it to even pretend to borrow more money by issuing treasury bonds that are instantly bought by the Federal Reserve -- which, of course, is not an official government agency but a private banking consortium contracted to manage the nation's money.
Do you begin to see the outlines of the clusterfuck rising like a bad moon over the harvest season of 2017? The American people, by and large, have no more idea how false and fragile the financial arrangements of the nation are than the average eight-year-old has about why the re-po squad is towing away Daddy's Ford-F150. We're just doing what we always do: gittin' our summer on. Breaking out the potato salad and the Bud Lites -- at least those who have enough mojo left in their MasterCards to charge the party supplies.
So, I wonder what we're going to do with a Tweety-Bird-in-Chief in the White House when this deal goes down. Stresses and tensions are out there a'buildin' and the time for being a nation of feckless idiots is drawing to a close. The sad thing is: it wasn't even fun while it lasted.
