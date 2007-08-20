Do you begin to see the outlines of the clusterfuck rising like a bad moon over the harvest season of 2017? The American people, by and large, have no more idea how false and fragile the financial arrangements of the nation are than the average eight-year-old has about why the re-po squad is towing away Daddy's Ford-F150. We're just doing what we always do: gittin' our summer on. Breaking out the potato salad and the Bud Lites -- at least those who have enough mojo left in their MasterCards to charge the party supplies.

...

So, I wonder what we're going to do with a Tweety-Bird-in-Chief in the White House when this deal goes down. Stresses and tensions are out there a'buildin' and the time for being a nation of feckless idiots is drawing to a close. The sad thing is: it wasn't even fun while it lasted.