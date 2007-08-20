2017-07-02 — bloomberg.com

``Illinois is hardly alone. Connecticut and New Jersey--states that, to most of the world, seem like oases of prosperity--are under growing financial strain, too. We've ranked the states by the size of their funding gap. The lower the funding ratio, the more money the state has to come up with to meet its pension obligations.''

