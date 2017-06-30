|
In May, regulators in Hong Kong and on the mainland approved a "bond connect" program to allow investors operating in Hong Kong to trade Chinese bonds, called a "northbound" flow, with a "southbound" flow of Chinese investment into Hong Kong to be considered later.
Authorities also won't cap the amount that foreigners can invest in China.
...
"People are now finally able to do it and able to do it in a way that is familiar, that is similar to the way we trade U.S. dollar Treasurys or other international treasury fixed income instruments," [Li] said. "That is something so new. That the demand, underlying demand, the potent demand are massive."''
