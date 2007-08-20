2017-07-02 — independent.co.uk

``The ONS said that the inflation-adjusted compensation of the household sector fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2017, reflecting spiking inflation and weak pay growth. It was the biggest decline since the first quarter of 2013 and followed a 0.4 per cent fall in Q4 2016 and a 0.3 per cent slip in Q3 2016.''

