"As we look to the future, Britain hopes that Hong Kong will make more progress toward a fully democratic and accountable system of government," the foreign secretary intoned with uncharacteristic meekness.

Johnson's statement was shamefully deferential. He could, and should, have been more forceful about Beijing's responsibilities and its own egregious, sometimes illegal meddling. But China took umbrage all the same. Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador in London, set Johnson straight: Hong Kong issues must henceforth be "handled properly" or overall ties would suffer.

Worse was to follow. On Friday, China's foreign ministry formally renounced the 1984 Sino-British joint declaration, the basis on which Britain agreed to relinquish control of the colony. The two sides had agreed the treaty would remain in force for 50 years.

...

China's hardening stance is deeply threatening to Hong Kong and bilateral relations. It suggests China's official word cannot be trusted, whether the issue is Hong Kong's (and Taiwan's) continued freedoms, illegal regional military expansion, or investment in Britain's nuclear industry, retailers and real estate.