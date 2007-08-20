2017-07-05 — reuters.com

``For now investors seem to be giving policymakers the benefit of the doubt that the global economy can take any tightening of monetary policy, although the latest data on Wednesday was mixed -- strong in Europe and weaker in China. "North Korea has rattled markets but central bankers are more important," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index in London.''

