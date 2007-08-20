...

On Tuesday the European Union approved a 5.4 billion euro state bailout after it agreed to a drastic overhaul in a move that will leave Rome holding around 70 percent of the bank.

EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity said Italy would have to exit the bank at the latest by the end of the 5-year plan.

...

Crucially, the bank will sell 28.6 billion euros of gross bad loans, of which 26.1 billion will be securitized through a transfer to a privately funded vehicle on market terms, with the operation partially funded by bank rescue fund Atlante II.