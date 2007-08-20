|
|
2017-07-05 — theguardian.com
In a letter to G20 leaders before their meeting in Hamburg later this week, Carney said: "A decade after the start of the global financial crisis, G20 reforms are building a safer, simpler and fairer financial system. The largest banks are considerably stronger, more liquid and more focused."
The FSB chairman said there were still issues to be addressed, such as the risks posed by developments in financial technology (fintech) and the increased vulnerability of digital systems to cyber-attack.
But at a press conference in London on Monday, Carney said: "We have fixed the issues that caused the last crisis. They were fundamental and deep-seated, which is why it was such a major job."
What a relief! No mention of the massive, roving market bubbles the world's central banks inflated over the last 10 years in response... we're sure the unwinding of those will be totally unproblematic.
