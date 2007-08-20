2017-07-05 — wallstreetexaminer.com

``... the scam behind the last big TLTRO, the ECB's targeted lending operation designed to stimulate bank lending is now fully exposed. The banks are lending the money they got from the ECB to each other. Doing so enables them to earn the ECB's negative interest rate bonus on these TLTRO funds. It's a joke and a disgrace. ''

