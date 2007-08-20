|
|
|
2017-07-06 — cbsnews.com
U.S. businesses added a modest 158,000 jobs in June, a survey found, a sign that hiring has decelerated but remains healthy enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. Still, it's a big drop from May's private sector hiring pace.
Hiring has slowed over the spring, with job gains averaging just 121,000 from March through May, according to federal government payroll data. Most economists chalk it up to a dwindling supply of workers as the unemployment rate falls.
ADP originally reported May's private sector hiring at 253,000, but today it revised that figure lower, to 230,000.
