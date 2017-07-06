|
2017-07-06 — washingtonpost.com
Illinois' historic budget impasse ended Thursday when lawmakers voted to override the GOP governor's veto and give the state its first spending plan in more than two years. But there was little rejoicing.
While some crises will be averted, taxes will go up and some areas will see state spending cuts under the new plan. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature remain hugely divided. And Illinois' finances are significantly worse than when the impasse started in 2015.
