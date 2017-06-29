2017-07-06 — cnbc.com

``Investors need to tread carefully right now because market valuations are at "unusual highs," Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller told CNBC on Thursday. In fact, the only times they have been higher were in 1929 and 2000, the Yale professor said. Both years saw historic market crashes.''

