2017-07-06 — cnbc.com

``"Tesla's stock was pushed to ridiculous levels on the notion that the Model 3 would be a slam-dunk success," said Fred Hickey, editor of High Tech Strategist. The company's "$100,000+ models aren't selling as well and are piling up in inventory (the relatively small pool of potential buyers at these prices may be exhausted). This bubble stock is losing air rapidly, as it should."' -- Ah, just now people are worried about a "bubble stock"; looks like we have entered into that impossible-to-time point where bubble-supporting sentiment finally starts shifting...