2017-07-06 — cnbc.com
The Federal Reserve's most recent interest rate hike came amid worries that keeping policy loose was posing increasing risks to financial stability and the economy.
Fed officials indicated a determination to continue raising rates even with muted inflation levels, which they considered to be temporary and likely to rise over the long run to a targeted level of 2 percent, according to a summary from the June meeting of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee.
... However, Fed officials were divided on when the balance sheet runoff should begin, and did not release a timetable on when it would happen.
How you square this with "the banking system is fixed" and "no more financial crises in our lifetime" is a mystery to us.
