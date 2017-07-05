...

Fed officials indicated a determination to continue raising rates even with muted inflation levels, which they considered to be temporary and likely to rise over the long run to a targeted level of 2 percent, according to a summary from the June meeting of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee.

... However, Fed officials were divided on when the balance sheet runoff should begin, and did not release a timetable on when it would happen.

How you square this with "the banking system is fixed" and "no more financial crises in our lifetime" is a mystery to us.