2017-07-07 — www.cbc.ca

``The number of homes sold last month in the Greater Toronto Area plunged a whopping 37.3 per cent compared to the same month a year ago, the city's real estate board said Thursday, weeks after Ontario introduced measures aimed at cooling the housing market.''

