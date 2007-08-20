...

The company formerly was publicly held, but it went private in 2013 when it was acquired by TowerBrook Capital for $835 million.

Also starting in 2013, True Religion "began experiencing declining sales caused by the general trend of consumers [moving] away from traditional retail to online shopping," Dalibor Snyder, True Religion's chief financial officer, said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, where the company filed its Chapter 11 petition.