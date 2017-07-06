|
|
2017-07-07 — cnbc.com
In May, Dalio posted a commentary that said he was worried about the future, concerned that the magnitude of the next downturn could produce "much greater social and political conflict than currently exists."
On Thursday, he said the aggressive easing policies brought about "beautiful deleveragings," and it was time to pause and thank the central bankers for pursuing them. "They had to fight hard to do it and have been more maligned than appreciated."
Dalio ends by saying he doesn't see a big debt bubble about to burst, largely because of the balance sheet deleveraging that came about in the last few years. But, he said, "we do see an increasingly intensifying 'Big Squeeze.'"
Here's a ZeroHedge piece that takes Dalio to task for being tone deaf regarding a "beautiful deleveraging".
