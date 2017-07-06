On Thursday, he said the aggressive easing policies brought about "beautiful deleveragings," and it was time to pause and thank the central bankers for pursuing them. "They had to fight hard to do it and have been more maligned than appreciated."

Dalio ends by saying he doesn't see a big debt bubble about to burst, largely because of the balance sheet deleveraging that came about in the last few years. But, he said, "we do see an increasingly intensifying 'Big Squeeze.'"

Here's a ZeroHedge piece that takes Dalio to task for being tone deaf regarding a "beautiful deleveraging".