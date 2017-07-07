...

In 2015, St. Louis passed an ordinance that raised the minimum wage to $10 in May and would've bumped it to $11 in January 2018. This led to a legal battle that wound up in the Missouri Supreme Court -- which the city eventually won. But its victory was short-lived.

The minimum wage issue pitted St. Louis, a blue city, against the red state legislature and governor. The Missouri General Assembly passed a law earlier this year that prohibits local governments from setting a higher minimum wage than what the state requires.

This will make an interesting natural experiment to see if anyone's wages actually go down once raised from such a low level.