|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-07-07 — cnn.com
A new Missouri law will go into effect August 28 that will override the city's minimum wage and lower the hourly rate from $10 to $7.70, which is the state's standard.
...
In 2015, St. Louis passed an ordinance that raised the minimum wage to $10 in May and would've bumped it to $11 in January 2018. This led to a legal battle that wound up in the Missouri Supreme Court -- which the city eventually won. But its victory was short-lived.
The minimum wage issue pitted St. Louis, a blue city, against the red state legislature and governor. The Missouri General Assembly passed a law earlier this year that prohibits local governments from setting a higher minimum wage than what the state requires.
This will make an interesting natural experiment to see if anyone's wages actually go down once raised from such a low level.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.