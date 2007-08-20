Non-farm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs last month, driven by hefty gains in healthcare, government, restaurants and professional and business services sectors, the Labor Department said on Friday.

That was the second biggest payrolls increase this year and beat economists' expectations for a 179,000 rise. The economy also created 47,000 more jobs in April and May than previously reported. While the unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent from a 16-year low of 4.3 percent in May, that was because more people were looking for work, a sign of confidence in the labor market.