2017-07-08 — bloomberg.com

``While payroll gains were broad-based and boosted by the biggest jump in government jobs in almost a year, wages were below forecasts, even with the jobless rate close to the lowest since 2001. '' -- This suggests a "wage-price spiral" is nowhere in sight...

source article | permalink

