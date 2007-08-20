|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-07-08 — thehill.com
"We're still several weeks away from a vote, I think," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said a televised Q & A event, while dozens of protesters urged him to oppose the Senate bill. Moran added that there wasn't "significant consensus" on how to fix healthcare.
"[It's] almost impossible to try to solve when you're trying to do it with 51 votes in the United States Senate, in which there is not significant consensus on what the end result ought to be," he said.''
...
With a slim 52-seat majority, McConnell can only afford to lose two GOP senators and still let Vice President Pence break a tie. With Hoeven's defection there are roughly 10 GOP senators publicly opposed to the bill.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.