Type Macy's into Loopnet.com and look at how many millions of feet of old Macy's are available for under $10/ft to purchase. Retail's problems are about to become everyone's problems in CRE. When the old Macy's rents for $2/ft, what happens to everyone else's rents? EXACTLY!!! What happens if a CRE owner is leveraged at 60% (currently considered conservative) and leasing at $15/ft when the old HHGregg across the street is offered for rent at $3/ft? An office owner can lower his rents a few dollars, but at the new price deck, he cannot cover his interest cost, much less his other operating expenses.''