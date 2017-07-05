|
|
2017-07-08 — adventuresincapitalism.com
... a huge game of musical chairs is about to take place. Why pay $20/ft for mid-rise office space, if you can now move into an abandoned Sports Authority for $5/ft... Go onto any real estate website and you will find out that huge plan space is nearly free. No one knows what the hell to do with it and the waves of bankruptcy in big box are just starting. As online evolves, these waves will engulf other segments of retail as well.
Type Macy's into Loopnet.com and look at how many millions of feet of old Macy's are available for under $10/ft to purchase. Retail's problems are about to become everyone's problems in CRE. When the old Macy's rents for $2/ft, what happens to everyone else's rents? EXACTLY!!! What happens if a CRE owner is leveraged at 60% (currently considered conservative) and leasing at $15/ft when the old HHGregg across the street is offered for rent at $3/ft? An office owner can lower his rents a few dollars, but at the new price deck, he cannot cover his interest cost, much less his other operating expenses.''
