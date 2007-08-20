2017-07-10 — mfi-miami.com

MFI-Miami has filed a defamation lawsuit against General National LLC for defamation in Miami. General National LLC allegedly owned and allegedly managed the website, Suburbanites.com. United Monroe Activist Donald Andrew Buck aka Andrew Buck allegedly wrote the articles.

