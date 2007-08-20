2017-07-10 — postbulletin.com

``Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday the Trump administration isn't considering a tax increase on wealthier Americans, knocking down a report that White House adviser Steve Bannon had floated the idea as a way to pay for tax cuts for middle-income taxpayers. "I have never heard Steve mention that," Mnuchin said.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.