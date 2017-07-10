2017-07-10 — forbes.com

``WeWork has raised $760 million in a new Series G funding round, which according to sources close to the company, puts the coworking company's valuation at $20 billion. With the latest valuation, WeWork now tops the market caps of office REITs like Boston Properties ($18.25 billion) and Vornado Realty ($17.7 billion).''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.