Wells Fargo says compensation will depend on the financial harm customers suffered. Someone who paid an improper $35 dollar fee likely will receive less money than someone whose credit score was damaged and had to accept a home loan with a higher interest rate.

...

The bank says it expects the settlement will resolve "substantially all claims" in 10 other pending class action cases. The settlement is still subject to final approval by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria.